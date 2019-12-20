Arteta Confirmed As Arsenal’s New Boss

Mikel Arteta has been confirmed as the new Arsenal manager after penning a three-year-deal with the Premier League side.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

Arteta said in a statement: ‘This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club.

‘We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

