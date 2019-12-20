Brewers Issue Warning Against Hiking Of Beer Prices During Festive Season

The Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya (ABAK) has issued a warning against hiking of beer prices during the festive season by bar owners and distributors.

The association has asked retailers to stick to the recommended retail prices (RRP) adding that consumers are expected to have legal, safe and hygienic liquor.

According to a statement by the association chairman Gordon Mutugi, taking advantage of the festivities and exaggerating the prices only drives consumers to cheap alcohol that is harmful and unsustainable for business.

Read: Truck Transporting Beer Overturns At Roysambu Round-about (Video)

“This exaggerated pricing does not only make it difficult for our consumers to enjoy their favorite tipple, some find it difficult to access and result to cheap and often illicit brands or commute to look for fairer prices elsewhere,” said Mutugi.

Mutugi has insisted that for healthy growth of the business, distributors and retailers must be focused and committed to offering value to customers or risk going out of business.

Additionally, he has stated that in a competitive environment, over pricing of products result to short term benefits that will not serve the purpose and goal of the business.

Read Also; EABL Threatens To Increase Beer Price If New Tax Proposal Is Adopted

“If retailers really want to grow their business, they have to offer value to consumers otherwise buyers will take their money elsewhere, meaning that in addition to lost sales, goodwill across other categories will also be lost,” he added.

He further cautioned drivers and motorists against drinking and driving to avoid accidents and possible deaths this festive season.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu