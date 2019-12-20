120 Chemists Closed In Nyanza Over Illegal Operations

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has halted operations of about 120 chemists in Nyanza region in a span of one week.

Dr Dominic Kariuki, the PPD’s head of Goods Distribution in a statement on Friday, December 20, stated that they were able to seize stocks with owners operating illegal chemists arrested.

According to Kariuki, those affected have been noted to reside in the counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Kisii and Migori.

In addition, Kariuki disclosed that some chemists were operating with government hospital drugs.

“We request the courts to enhance the fines charged on those found guilty of malpractices. I want to appeal to the public to report such nameless premises to the Board for immediate action,” he said.

The crackdown on illegal chemists was intensified earlier in the year, with majority of the identified chemists suspected to run their operations with stock from government hospitals.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board disclosed that all drugs that will be taken away and chemists closed will be disposed safely.

The board also noted that another challenge being experienced entailed licensed wholesalers of drugs taking their supplies to illegal chemists.

“The other challenge involves absentee superintendents where licensed pharmacies are left to be run by unqualified personnel,” he said.

The board has issued stringent warning against the pharmacies operating illegally adding that 56 cases have been taken to court, with those who pleaded guilty being fined between Sh15,000 to Sh75,000.

