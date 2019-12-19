Uhuru Renames Moi, Boxing Day Holidays

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday renamed Moi Day to Huduma Day.

The renaming of the national holiday, marked on October 10, was approved today by the Cabinet.

This, according to the Presidency, is in line with former President Daniel Arap Moi’s desire that the day be commemorated as a day of service and volunteerism.

During the meeting that was chaired by the President, the Cabinet also approved the renaming of Boxing Day which falls on 26th December to Utamaduni Day.

Utamaduni Day will be set aside to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.

The proposed amendments to the Public Holidays Act will take effect once approved by Parliament.

More Follows

