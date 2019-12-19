Sarah Cohen Demands Sh500 Million From DCI, DPP For Illegal Seizure Of Matrimonial Home

Sarah Cohen, widow of slain Dutch tycoon, Tob Cohen has renewed her war with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Boss George Kinoti, extending it to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji.

Sarah has filed a suit against the DPP and DCI demanding payout in form of money in what she termed as illegal detention of her Kitusuru home.

The property estimated to be worth Sh400 million of value, according to Sarah through her lawyer was illegally ceased and together with other expenses result to Sh500 million.

In a publication by a local daily, the embattled widow wants the DCI boss George Kinoti to be compelled to make an appearance in court to give a break down of the status of her property that was seized as a crime scene after her husband’s death.

According to Sarah, she has spent close to 12 years in her home and it contains quality items that would most likely be interfered with, and as an assurance, she wants proof that the quality of the items would remain intact.

“Wairimu and Cohen jointly own all that property known as LR No. 2951/449, situated at Farasi Lane, Mugumoini Close in Tower Kabete, Nairobi, which, the property was jointly purchased on or about June 7, 2000 and registered in the deceased’s name, by mutual agreement,” read part of the papers filed in court.

The demands come after a series of suits and claims leveled against the DCI after the death of Tob Cohen, whose body was found in a septic tank at his Kitusuru home with the wife as the prime suspect.

Sarah was released on Sh2 million cash bail under stringent instructions by the court, among them being barred from accessing the home as it was dubbed a crime scene.

She then filed a suit to have the DCI and two journalists charged for contempt of court, citing that they were involved in leaking information relating to the Cohen murder case despite court gag.

In addition, Sarah through her lawyer Philip Murgor wanted to gain access into her matrimonial home with reasons that she needed to get her basic items including clothes, alcohol and dogs.

The raveling war with the DCI has been ongoing for quite some time, with Kinoti insisting that she needs to serve him with the contempt papers.

“The prosecution has failed to respond to our application dated November 12, 2019, in which my client is seeking to have her house and other possessions back,” read the petition by Sarah lawyer Philip Murgor.

In her application, Sarah ideally wants the state to provide her with her husband’s death certificate as they were legally married at the time of death.

