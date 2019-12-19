Resolute Kenyans on Twitter Force KAA To Replace Mortifying JKIA Christmas Tree

Kenyans on Twitter popularly known as KoT can go to great lengths to have their way. No one knows this better than the Kenya Airports Authority that became a butt of the joke over a Christmas tree that was recently erected at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

For the better part of Wednesday, netizens poked fun at what they termed as a sub-standard Christmas tree.

Many compared the tree with those erected in local shopping malls like TRM and concluded that it was an embarrassment.

KAA was on Wednesday night forced to replace the tree with a more “polished” one.

So Jkia was shamed into installing a proper Christmas tree😂 pic.twitter.com/yreiNpJTiJ — NaTalie (@TalieKeira) December 18, 2019

Hawked eye netizens who noticed the new Christmas took to social media to share videos and photos castigating the government for always

Here are some of the reactions:

Christmas Tree at JKIA. Before & After. Is the first production the level of delivery ? what about areas that Kenyans are NOT able to see . Thank you @KenyaAirports for the correction but please stop cuddling animal called mediocrity. Get it right first time. Happy Holidays pic.twitter.com/RRvWwnkPTR — Mohammed Hersi (@mohammedhersi) December 19, 2019

Now a better Christmas Tree has been erected in JKIA. It seems that for anything to work in this country there must be some force. Now we will force a revolution. pic.twitter.com/17XYjvmdtw — Kaberia wa Kaberia (@Kaberia_jr) December 18, 2019

Apparently, #JKIA changed the Christmas tree at the airport after #KOT's intervention! pic.twitter.com/IUER4NEu4T — Cheruiyot arap Koech (@Koecheruiyot) December 19, 2019

In March this year, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was also forced by KoT to replace a hideous lion statue erected at the University Way.

The lion that had attracted the wrath of social media users as an embarrassment to the city and art has been replaced with a well-polished, life-like, gold-coated figure befitting the king of the jungle.

