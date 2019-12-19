in NEWS

Resolute Kenyans on Twitter Force KAA To Replace Mortifying JKIA Christmas Tree

A side by side image of the old and new JKIA Christmas tree [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenyans on Twitter popularly known as KoT can go to great lengths to have their way. No one knows this better than the Kenya Airports Authority that became a butt of the joke over a Christmas tree that was recently erected at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

For the better part of Wednesday, netizens poked fun at what they termed as a sub-standard Christmas tree.

Many compared the tree with those erected in local shopping malls like TRM and concluded that it was an embarrassment.

KAA was on Wednesday night forced to replace the tree with a more “polished” one.

In March this year, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was also forced by KoT to replace a hideous lion statue erected at the University Way.

The lion that had attracted the wrath of social media users as an embarrassment to the city and art has been replaced with a well-polished, life-like, gold-coated figure befitting the king of the jungle.

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

