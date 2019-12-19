Radio Jambo’s Diamond Okusimba Detained At KNH Over Unpaid Bill

Radio Personality Diamond Okusimba is reportedly detained at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after failing to raise Ksh1 million medical bill.

Reports indicate that Okusimba, a presenter at Radio Africa’s Radio Jambo, has been at the Hospital for about a month.

Okusimmba, known for his prowess in the Sports field, was admitted at the facility with chest complications, persistent headache and backache. His health status has improved but he can’t be discharged because of the huge bill.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the football fanatic is calling on friends to help him clear the bill.

Okusimba’s colleague Fred Arocho is among a number of his friends who are said to have launched a financial appeal for him.

More as we get it

