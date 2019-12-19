Pastor Ng’ang’a Makes Snide Comments As He Responds To King Kaka’s “Wajinga Nyinyi” Hit (Video)

Battle lines have been drawn after controversial “man of the cloth” James Ng’ang’a responded to rapper Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka following the release of his “Wajinga Nyinyi” anthem.

In the hit that has taken Kenya by storm, the rapper in a sarcastic manner commended the pastor for lying to people in their faces.

He raps, “Nchi inaongozwa na thieves na ukiogopa ujue huwezi kuwa chief, iba hizo mamita mko scott free, niibe tu kuku nitalala ndani. At least Pastor Ng’ang’a anawashinda anawadanganyanga hadharani.”

But the Neno Evangelism bishop was displeased with the mention of his name in the hit song with over 1.9 million views on YouTube, alone.

In the one minute two seconds clip doing rounds on Twitter, Ng’ang’a resorted to insulting the wordsmith. Getting the rapper’s stage name wrong, severally, the man of God says his (King Kaka) mother is his girlfriend.

Responding to the message from the pastor known for casting out demons in a dramatic fashion, King Kaka said, “Kim Kaka sahii Kan Kaka. Anyway The Message is Home.”

Responding to the message from the pastor known for casting out demons in a dramatic fashion, King Kaka said, "Kim Kaka sahii Kan Kaka. Anyway The Message is Home."

King Kaka also known as Rabbit The King, was on Tuesday allegedly summoned by an unknown person to the DCI headquarters, a case he has since reported to Muthaiga Police Station.

This was after her claimed to have received threats to his life following the release of the seven-minute spoken-word piece on Saturday.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi also threatened to sue the rapper for defamation.

While the message earlier received criticism and praise in equal measure, some now feel he has overly dramatized it, hence loss of authenticity.

KFCB chairperson who was initially all for the song now reckons the song has been diluted by the side shows.

“Pastor Susan Munene and @RabbitTheKing are over-dramatising, and indeed, diluting their original messages that resonated very well with most Kenyans. When the message is overplayed, twisted and dramatized it begins to lose credibility and rigor,” he wrote.

KFCB chairperson who was initially all for the song now reckons the song has been diluted by the side shows.

"Pastor Susan Munene and @RabbitTheKing are over-dramatising, and indeed, diluting their original messages that resonated very well with most Kenyans. When the message is overplayed, twisted and dramatized it begins to lose credibility and rigor," he wrote.

