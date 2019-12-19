Otile Brown Forced To Pull Down New Jam With Girlfriend Nabayet After Pressure From Family

Sensational singer and entertainer Jacob Obunga better known by his stage name Otile Brown has been forced to pull down his latest jam dubbed “Nakuelewa” featuring girlfriend Nabayet after pressure from parents.

According to the controversial singer, Nabbi’s parents mounted pressure to have the video deleted as their daughter had been featured as a video vixen.

Through his Instagram videos, the singer stated that he would make up to his fans as he had to pull down the video barely a week after it had been uploaded.

For instance, it has since been revealed that Nabbi’s parents were disappointed she featured as a video vixen yet she is an educated woman.

Read: Otile Brown, Nabayet Celebrate Anniversary, Day After Parading New Catch

The video had featured romantic scenes with roses all over the floor, and Nabbi adorned in a red dress.

“The parents were not happy with some scenes, you know I cannot pull down the video if it is not serious. I had to respect them, I did it for my love you know,” said Otile during an interview with a local blog.

The two threw the internet into a frenzy and shun away rumormongers on November 30, with their videos and pictures in honour of their first year anniversary.

The Kenyan Girl hit maker responded with a message confirming they were back together, captioned, “The only thing am certain is you girl”

Read Also: Otile Brown Admits To Causing Accident At Yaya Centre, Compensates Victims (Photos)

About two months ago, the Chaguo La Moyo singer brought the internet to a standstill again after he released a song dubbed Nabayet, a dedication to former girlfriend Nabbi.

The two had apparently gone separate ways and the song was a dedication to have him back and a confession of his love for her.

This is not the first time the singer has released a song featuring his lover, as last year, he was linked to socialite and entrepreneur Vera Sidika, who was the video girl in the song dubbed “Baby love”.

The two were however engrossed in a dramatic breakup that led to hurling of insults and exposing their dirty linen in the public.

They have since moved on, as Vera has a new catch and Otile is deeply in love with Ethiopian beauty Nabbi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu