Moses Kuria Mocks Electorates Who Staged Protests Against Him In Gatundu

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has criticized a group of demonstrators that staged protests against him yesterday, Wednesday, December 18 in Gatundu.

Through a Facebook post, Kuria alluded that the demonstrators had been paid to tarnish his name but did not succeed, adding that his legacy and achievements triumphed.

The demonstrations were linked to Kuria apparently disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta yet he was his area MP.

Kuria, in a satirical manner, mimicked the number of demonstrators with pictures that captured the movement that was unsuccessful.

“Pray for me, maadui wa maendeleo (enemies of progress) had organised a ‘Million Man March’ demonstration against myself in Gatundu Town. It was so massive that political historians are rushing there to make notes for history books. A number of Political Science PhD students have changed their thesis to ‘Organising Record-Breaking Political Demonstrations: The case of deep State in Gatundu South, “read the Facebook post.

Rather, the Gatundu legislator defended his development record by indicating that the roads that the demonstrators were using were very well tarmacked and the region kept clean under his tenure.

“Note the quality of the roads where demonstrators were marching,” he wrote.

Kuria has been the area MP for close to two terms as he joined politics and took over after the then elected MP Jossy Ngugi Nyumu collapsed and died in his Runda home barely a year in office.

Kuria and the President have been known to be allies until the recent shift and aspect of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the spirit of handshake with Raila Odinga.

He has thus turned as a critic of the President and he is never shy from expressing his feelings and opinions.

