KTN’s Lindah Oguttu Offended By Lawyer Nelson Havi’s Comment On Twitter

KTN news anchor Lindah Oguttu did not take kindly a comment made by lawyer Nelson Havi on Twitter on Thursday.

Havi tagged the anchor on a video featuring former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the video taken at Miss White Hair Studio and Spa earlier on in the day, Odinga joked about feeling younger and deserved a “ndogo ndogo.”

The lawyer then reposted the video saying, “Mimi na tafuta kubwa kubwa. Mko wapi @lindahoguttu?”

Mimi na tafuta kubwa kubwa. Mko wapi @lindahoguttu? ^DoS pic.twitter.com/U2hRHMf9JY — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) December 18, 2019

An offended Oguttu however noted that the ODM leader was like a father to her hence making the comment distasteful.

“Wakili, this man @RailaOdinga is the closest I have to a dad… he made that clear when he came to bury dad… So vitu zingine mnasema ni kumkosea heshima,” Lindah replied.

Wakili, this man @RailaOdinga is the closest I have to a dad…..he made that clear when he came to Bury dad….. So vitu zingine mnasema ni kumkosea heshima. — Lindah Oguttu (@lindahoguttu) December 19, 2019

The spa, launched two weeks ago, is owned by Sabot Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi who hails from Trans-Nzoia County in the Rift Valley Region.

On Thursday, at least 11 politicians were spotted in Nairobi’s Kilimani area during its unveiling.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu