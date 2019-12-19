in ENTERTAINMENT

KTN’s Lindah Oguttu Offended By Lawyer Nelson Havi’s Comment On Twitter

linda oguttu
KTN News Anchor Linda Oguttu with Raila Odinga. [Courtesy]

KTN news anchor Lindah Oguttu did not take kindly a comment made by lawyer Nelson Havi on Twitter on Thursday.

Havi tagged the anchor on a video featuring former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the video taken at Miss White Hair Studio and Spa earlier on in the day, Odinga joked about feeling younger and deserved a “ndogo ndogo.”

The lawyer then reposted the video saying, “Mimi na tafuta kubwa kubwa. Mko wapi @lindahoguttu?”

An offended Oguttu however noted that the ODM leader was like a father to her hence making the comment distasteful.

“Wakili, this man @RailaOdinga is the closest I have to a dad… he made that clear when he came to bury dad… So vitu zingine mnasema ni kumkosea heshima,” Lindah replied.

The spa, launched two weeks ago, is owned by Sabot Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi who hails from Trans-Nzoia County in the Rift Valley Region.

On Thursday, at least 11 politicians were spotted in Nairobi’s Kilimani area during its unveiling.

