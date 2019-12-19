Cecafa – Kenya Beat Tanzania To Bag Bronze Medal

Kenya beat Tanzania 2-1 to finish third in the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

The Harambee Stars put aside their 4-1 humiliation by Eritrea to pick the Bronze.

Gor Mahia’s Kenneth Muguna opened the scoring for the coach Francis Kimanzi’s side in the 15th minute for a 1-0 lead.

Bandari’s Abdalla Hassan made it 2-0 in the 36th minute to ensure a comfortable 2-0 lead into the breather.

Kenya continued to dominate till late into the game when Tanzania upped the ante and managed to pull one back in the 82nd minute.

The final will be fought between hosts Uganda and Eritrea.

