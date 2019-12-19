Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Impeached

Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been impeached.

63 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) voted in favour of a motion to impeach Waititu on grounds of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The motion was tabled by Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia.

Only one MCA voted against the motion. Despite 24 ward representatives being absent, the motion met the required two-thirds majority threshold.

Waititu is out on bail after he was charged with several counts of graft in July over Ksh588 million irregular tender.

Waititu, his wife Susan Ndung’u and several other people are accused of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous surface in Kiambu County.

Read: Waititu Files Another Case Seeking To Remove Nyoro From His Office

The motion stated that Waititu contravened the Public Procurement and Disposal Act by influencing the award of tenders to companies associated with his immediate family and relatives.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) had revealed that the tender in question was awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd during the 2017/2018 financial year.

The firm is allegedly owned by close associates of the governor.

The motion further indicated that the government hired over 600 casuals without the involvement of the County Public Service Board before later firing them.

Read Also: Magistrate Suspended Over Controversial Waititu Bail Now Representing Private Investigator Jane Mugo

This, according to Kinuthia, exposed the county to multiple suits and loss of funds from the county coffers.

The Governor is also accused of grabbing a parcel of land from a Kiambu widow identified as Cecilia Njoki Mbugua.

On the other hand, a motion to impeach Deputy Governor James Nyoro flopped after its proponent, Witeithie MCA Macharia Taki, failed to attend the session.

Read Also: Relief For Taita Taveta Governor Samboja As Senators Dismiss MCAs’ Impeachment Attempt

What next for Waititu?

Kiambu County Assembly Speaker is now expected to notify the senate on the impeachment.

If the Senate approves the impeachment Waititu will be removed from office. If otherwise, he’ll remain to be the County boss.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu