Ali Kiba Walks Out Of Interview After Reporter Mentioned Wife Amina

Bongo star and musician Ali Saleh Gentamilan but best known by his stage name, Ali Kiba, wants critics to keep his wife, Amina Khalef’s, name out of their mouths.

In a recent interview, the award winning Bongo star stormed out of an interview after the interviewer sought to find out how his marriage was fairing on.

A visibly irked Kiba told off the interviewer, he said, “Mke wa nani? Sasa mke wa kwangu wewe anakuhusu nini? Mke wangu achana nao. Huyo ni wangu mimi nimeoa, achana nao. Waachane naye ni mke wangu mimi. Kama hayawahusu, hayawahusu. That’s it.”

The crooner has admitted to working out differences between himself and his Kenyan spouse of two years but has denied divorcing her.

“Ni kweli kuna tatizo kwenye ndoa yetu mimi na Amina, lakini sio ukweli inavyosemwa mitandaoni kuwa nimempa talaka tatu mke wangu na kumrudisha kwao Mombasa eti kwa sababu amekataa kuishi na Mama yangu pamoja na ndugu zangu pia…” he said during a past interview.

Amina apparently returned to her hometown because her husband was leaving for Europe and needed to work.

Word has it that she was not getting along with her husband’s family who all reside at his (Ali Kiba) mansion.

“Ni kweli kweli mimi na mke wangu tuna ugomvi wa hapa na pale ni kawaida kwa familia. Na niliweza kumridisha kwao mimi mwenyewe na sikumrudisha kwamba tumegombana wala nini, nilikuwa na safari ya kwenda Europe nikaona basi kwa nini nisimrudishe kazini wakati mimi niko Europe.

Alikuwa ananiambia yuko bored anataka afanye kazi sababu kasoma kichwa chake kitalala na nikaona ni vizuri kumweka kazini wakati mimi siko nyumbani,”Ali Kiba told Diva The Bawse.

In his latest release named Mshumaa, the father of four said he misses his wife and regrets ever letting her go back to Kenya.

“I miss you, we will see each other. If God plans that I die , I believe, we will see each other,” he sings.

