Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi Awarded Sh1.4 Million Over Violation Of Right To Freedom Of Movement

Renowned and controversial Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi has been awarded Sh1.4 million by a Ugandan court.

The High Court in Kampala on Monday, December 16 awarded Nyanzi for the violation of her right to movement following a ban after she was stopped from travelling outside the country.

In a publication by a Ugandan daily, the activist was awarded Sh50 million Ugandan currency,($14,000/£11,000) after the Immigration department blocked her from leaving the country on March 19, 2017, for an academic conference that was to be held in Amsterdam.

Nyanzi had filed a suit over infringement of her rights, loss of money spent on ticketing and hotel together with visa fees.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Henrietta Wolayo stated that her rights were infringed according to Article 24 of the constitution which provides rights for human dignity and protection against inhumane treatment.

“The right not to be subjected to degrading treatment is non-derogable. Therefore, the applicant’s rights (Dr Nyanzi) under Article 24 and 44 (b) were violated when she was separated from fellow travellers and prevented from travelling,” ruled Justice Wolayo.

Nyanzi is known for her activism on social media especially Facebook and is currently serving an 18-month sentence for insulting Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

She appealed and a ruling on the matter is set for December 19, where the High Court will hear the case against her conviction and sentence for cyber harassment.

On December 19, High Court will hear Dr Stella Nyanzi’s appeal against the conviction and sentence to 18 months for cyber harassment against President Museveni #FreeStellaNyanzi pic.twitter.com/8FhORXwRPA — Rosebell Kagumire ♉ (@RosebellK) December 17, 2019

During her sentencing in August, Nyanzi she attended via a video link against her will and exposed her breasts in protest.

