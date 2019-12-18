Trace Partners With MultiChoice To Launch 24 Hour Gospel Channel, Trace Gospel

Trace, an urban and afro-urban – celebrity news, music, lifestyle, entertainment and culture station on Wednesday launched its dedicated 24 hour gospel channel in conjunction with MultiChoice Group.

Trace Gospel will be available across Africa on all DStv packages; Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages on channel 332 and on GOtv max channel 77.

It will showcase local and international gospel with music videos from various sub-genres that include contemporary, urban, worship, and traditional gospel.

According to Trace Eastern Africa managing director Danny Mucira, the channel will serve as exploration into gospel music and a platform for artistes to share gospel sounds that resonate most with them.

“We are a brand that is dedicated to showcasing the very best of urban music from all genres from across the globe,” Mucira said, adding, “Trace Gospel is a channel where we can share music, news, worship and interviews within the gospel genre.”

Also present during the unveiling was Simon Kariithi, Commercial GM Multichoice Kenya, on his part said Trace Gospel “is part of our on-going commitment to bring a wide variety of the best in local and international content that touches the lives of our viewers.”

“The addition of this channel onto our platforms will ensure that our customers are exposed to even more entertainment options for their families, giving more value this festive season,” he added.

Programmes like Sounds of South Africa, all your favourite South African gospel greats, Urban Vibes, the best Urban Gospel hits of the moment, Hits 30, the top 30 local and international Gospel hits, US Hit 10 for the top 10 international Gospel hits, and Praise Vibes, a blend of local and international praise and worship playlists will be aired on the channel.

