Top 10 Schools In 2019 KCSE Exams

The Kenya High School in Nairobi managed to scoop the highest number of A grades in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam. The school topped with 76 As.

The second school is Kapsabet High School that produced two candidates in the top 10 list. 46 candidates in the school scored As.

Other schools are Alliance High School (48As), Moi Kabarak (30), Alliance Girls (27), Mary Hill School (25), Maseno School (24), Nairobi Scholl (23), Mangu High School (23) and Moi Girls Eldoret (21).

Buluma Tonny is this year’s top student in this year’s KCSE exam.

Tonny scored an A plain of 87.159 points to emerge the top student out of the 699,745 candidates who sat the exam.

The second candidate is Barasa Maryanne Njeri of Kenya High School who scored 87.087.

The third position was taken by Aboke David from Kapsabet High School.

Last year’s top candidate was Juliet Otieno of Pangani Girls High School in Nairobi who scored an A of 87.664 points.

The number of candidates who scored A plains this year is 627 compared to 315 of last year.

The results were released on Wednesday by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) headquarters along Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi.

Magoha noted that KCSE results of 1,309 candidates were cancelled due to exam irregularities. He stated that in this year’s exam no case of exam leakage was reported.

To access the 2019 KCSE results via SMS send the full index number (11 digits) of the candidate followed by the word “KCSE” to 20076. For example, 23467847002 KCSE then send to 20076.

Full List of Top 10 Candidates:

Buluma Wabuko Tony — Kapsabet Boys (87.159) Barasa Maryanne Njeri– Kenya High School (87.087) Aboge David Odhiambo — Kapsabet Boys (87.080) Anthony Owuor Ochieng — Maseno High School (87.00) Maluri Natasha Wawira — Kenya High School (86.961) Kizito Ezra Sikuta — Moi High School Kabarak (86.960) Long’ari Chemengat — Alliance High School (86.924) Ndathi Helen Njoki — Kenya High School (86.914) Siele Chelang’at Irene — Moi Forces Academy Lanet (86.900) Laura Chelang’at Ruto — St. Brigid’s Girls Kiminini (86.530)

