Sonko Fails To Appear Before Voi Court

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday failed to appear before a court in Voi, Taita Taveta County, where he was expected to answer to assault charges.

Sonko’s lawyers told Voi Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Frederick Mayaka Nyakundi that the governor, who was recently admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), is still unwell.

The battery of lawyers led by Cecil Miller, Salim Mwadumbo, Jared Magolo and George Kithi told the court that Sonko was recuperating at home following doctors orders.

He was ordered to appear before the court on January 21, 2019.

Read: A Locked Out Of Office Sonko Finds Solace In Bible Teachings, Turns Into Motivational Speaker

Sonko, who is expected to face three counts of assault including resisting police arrest and disorderly conduct, was ordered to present himself at the DCI headquarters in Voi before appearing in court.

Police Spokesperson Chares Owino said that during Sonko’s arrest on December 6, he became abusive and violent in an attempt to obstruct lawful execution of police duties.

“In this process, he assaulted and injured he senior police officer leading the team and damaged media equipment,” said Owino.

On his part, Sonko dismissed the claims saying he was the one who was assaulted.

Read Also: There Is No Crisis At City Hall, I’m Still The Boss – Sonko

The Governor was recently freed on Ksh15 million cash bail after pleading not guilty to 19 counts of graft charges.

Anti-corruption court magistrate Douglas Ogoti barred the governor from accessing his City Hall office unless in the company of the investigating officer or any other authorised officer.

Sonko is accused of misappropriating Ksh357 million from the county coffers.

He is also accused of irregularly awarding tenders to his close aides and forging documents leading to the loss of millions of shillings.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu