Ronaldo’s Agent Slams Decision To Award Messi Ballon d’Or Calls, It Injustice

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has slammed the decision to award this year’s Ballon d’Or to Lionel Messi terming it an injustice.

Messi pipped Liverpool’s Virgin van Dijk to bag a record sixth Ballon d’Or, eclipsing Ronaldo’s tally of five.

Ronaldo finished third. A furious Mendes told Tuttosport, “The Ballon d’Or to Messi? For me it’s an injustice.

“Cristiano is the best in the history of football. Before him Portugal had not won anything, with him the [2016] European Championship and the Nations League.”

He alluded that his client, who’s presently turning out for Juventus, would have clinched the gong if he was still with Real Madrid.

“The Ballon d’Or? Had he played at Real [Madrid] he would have won it.

“He has transformed world football, in Portugal, at Real Madrid. It’s impossible to compare him to anyone,” Mendes added.

