Netizens Poke Fun Into “Embarrassing” JKIA Christmas Tree

The new development at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has thrown the internet into a frenzy igniting different reactions.

At the JKIA parking lot is a Christmas tree with gifts and decorations sparsely positioned, in which Kenyans term as sub standard.

According to some Kenyans, an international airport of JKIA’s caliber should display an extraordinary and exquisite tree.

Netizens therefore did not shy away from expressing their disappointment as they called on the airport to enhance it or rather take it away.

Some went ahead and referenced King Kaka’s latest release, Wajinga Nyinyi and alluded that the tree was as a result of misappropriated funds.

“Every day JKIA staff and leadership wake up and ask “how can we make the experiences of users of this airport even worse?” posed Kenne Mwikya.



“Someone to confirm how many millions have been used on this Christmas tree at JKIA!” posted Kaberia Wa Kaberia.

For an international airport,JKIA should have been more creative with Christmas symbolism. A pine tree in the middle of what looks like a desert is rather lazy. — william (@WilliamMutama) December 17, 2019

The Christmas tree is a tradition that was adapted from the Western culture, where the December festivities are marked with the tree, with gifts under neath as a sign of celebrations.

This has been practiced by majority of Kenyans and big companies in the industries, with JKIA inclusive.

