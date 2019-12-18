Itumbi Praises Maribe In Heartfelt Birthday Poem

Digital Strategist and Innovations Director at State House Dennis Itumbi has penned a heartfelt poem for his close friend, Jacque Maribe.
In the poetic piece, Itumbi described the former Citizen TV journalist as a “fire” so full of life. He also described her as a golden mother, friend and trailblazer “living life, courageously, powerfully and unapologetically.”
Dear @jacquemaribe, Happy Birthday. Happy Birthday, Jacque Maribe, You are a FIRE. A Fire in your stage presence, A Fire that has super hot flames, Flames that keep them talking, You are a Fire of beauty and sexy. A Fire that sparks and sustains friendships, A Fire, I gladly embrace and use to ink this poem, A Fire that is so lovely to resist, You are a Fire on top of a mountain, Living life, couregously, powerfully and unapologetically A Fire that refines your ore into Gold. A Golden friend. A Golden mum A Golden trailblazer So here an online hug, tight, endless and Forever. Our Friendship, is our souls on Fire. Burning the past into ashes, connecting us, Soldering to the future, with the force of water down a waterfall… Friends, planted right at the bull’s eye of our hearts, is what we are… May you get endless Birthday kisses and triumphs… You are a lovely FIRE.. I wish you Endless victory, may you warm our hearts. Happy Birthday!
Maribe will be celebrating her birthday today but already had a trial run at Cahoots pub last night and later at 1824 lounge where she partied with friends.
The former journalist has since leaving the TV scene re-invented herself and is now venturing into hosting gigs and brand influencing.
She is also living her truth. Recently she introduced her son, Zahari, 4 to the world. She also let the world know that comedian Eric Omondi was her baby daddy.
She is still battling a case in which she and her ex fiance Joseph Irungu alias Jowie have been accused of killing a businesswoman, Monica Kimani.
The case is still ongoing.
