Itumbi Praises Maribe In Heartfelt Birthday Poem

Digital Strategist and Innovations Director at State House Dennis Itumbi has penned a heartfelt poem for his close friend, Jacque Maribe.

In the poetic piece, Itumbi described the former Citizen TV journalist as a “fire” so full of life. He also described her as a golden mother, friend and trailblazer “living life, courageously, powerfully and unapologetically.”

Maribe will be celebrating her birthday today but already had a trial run at Cahoots pub last night and later at 1824 lounge where she partied with friends.

The former journalist has since leaving the TV scene re-invented herself and is now venturing into hosting gigs and brand influencing.

She is also living her truth. Recently she introduced her son, Zahari, 4 to the world. She also let the world know that comedian Eric Omondi was her baby daddy.



She is still battling a case in which she and her ex fiance Joseph Irungu alias Jowie have been accused of killing a businesswoman, Monica Kimani.

The case is still ongoing.

