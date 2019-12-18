Gor Mahia Players End Strike, Resume Training

Gor Mahia players resumed training Wednesday ahead of their weekend Kenyan Premier League clash against Kisumu All Stars in Kisumu.

The players have for the past three weeks boycotted training over nonpayment.

For five months cash strapped club have been unable to pay salary. The club has been on the edge financially since their main sponsor, SportPesa folded up.

According to a close source, the club was bailed out to the tune of Kshs10 million by the government.

