How To Check KCSE 2019 Results Via SMS

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has released the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

The CS noted that candidates, parents and guardians who wish to get the result via SMS can do so by sending the candidate’s full index number (11 digits) followed by the word “KCSE” to 20076.

For example, 23467847002 KCSE then send to 20076.

Buluma Tonny is this year’s top student in this year’s KCSE exam.

Tonny scored an A plain of 87.159 points to emerge the top student out of the 699,745 candidates who sat the exam.

The second candidate is Barasa Maryanne Njeri of Kenya High School who scored 87.087.

Read: Top 10 Schools In 2019 KCSE Exams

The third position was taken by Aboge David Odhiambo from Kapsabet High School.

Last year’s top candidate was Juliet Otieno of Pangani Girls High School in Nairobi who scored an A of 87.664 points.

The number of candidates who scored A plains this year is 627 compared to 315 of last year.

Kenya High School in Nairobi topped the list of top 10 schools in the country with 76As.

Kapsabet High School came second with 49As with Alliance High taking the third position with 48As.

Read Also: Buluma Tonny Of Kapsabet Boys Tops 2019 KCSE Exam

Magoha noted that KCSE results of 1,309 candidates were cancelled due to exam irregularities. He stated that in this year’s exam no case of exam leakage was reported.

Full List of Top 10 Candidates:

Buluma Wabuko Tony — Kapsabet Boys (87.159) Barasa Maryanne Njeri– Kenya High School (87.087) Aboge David Odhiambo — Kapsabet Boys (87.080) Anthony Owuor Ochieng — Maseno High School (87.00) Maluri Natasha Wawira — Kenya High School (86.961) Kizito Ezra Sikuta — Moi High School Kabarak (86.960) Long’ari Chemengat — Alliance High School (86.924) Ndathi Helen Njoki — Kenya High School (86.914) Siele Chelang’at Irene — Moi Forces Academy Lanet (86.900) Laura Chelang’at Ruto — St. Brigid’s Girls Kiminini (86.530)

Full List of Top 10 Schools:

Kenya High School – 76As Kapsabet Boys High School – 49 Alliance High School — 48 Moi Kabarak — 30 Alliance Girls — 27 Mary Hill girls — 25 Maseno School — 23 Nairobi School — 23 Mangu High School — 23 Moi Girls School Eldoret — 21

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu