2019 KCSE Results To Be Released Today

A total of 699,745 candidates who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) this year are expected to receive their results today.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is expected to announce the result on Wednesday morning at the Kenya National Examination Council headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi.

Magoha is expected to brief President Uhuru Kenyatta before making the results public.

This is following the approval of the results on Monday by the KNEC board.

The marking of the examination was concluded on Thursday and Knec officials immediately embarked on analysing the results.

The marking exercise was characterised by demonstrations by teachers from several centres who decried poor pay.

Several cases of cheating were reported with phones confiscated in a number of centres.

Last year, 3,427 candidates had their results cancelled over exam malpractice as compared to 1,205 in 2017.

