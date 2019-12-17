Governor Anne Waiguru Threatens To Sue King Kaka For Defaming Her In “Wajinga Nyinyi” Anthem

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru has threatened to take legal action against rapper Kennedy Ombima aka King Kaka for defaming her in his hit single “Wajinga Nyinyi.”

The county chief through her lawyers, Kiragu Wathuta & Company Advocates, wants the rapper to apologize within 48 hours after which she has threatened to file a legal suit.

“…that you offer unequivocal unqualified and unreserved retraction as well as an apology to our client subject to review and approval,” the letter dated December 15 reads in part.

She further notes that the rapper paints her as an extremely corrupt individual who was involved in the theft of Sh790 million from the National Youth Service (NYS), claims she says are unfounded.

The lyrics, Ms Waiguru says, depict her as unfit to hold office.

“You ought to have known that despite extensive investigations and several prosecutions in relation to the loss of funds at NYS, our client has never been charged in a court of law as an accused person in relation to NYS or any other scandal …,” it continues.

“She has been persistently and publicly demanding full investigations of the matters relating to the NYS affairs and there has been no evidence whatsoever of her culpability [provided] to, or obtained by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on any allegations pertaining to the NYS affairs.”

The lyrics, the governor maintains, caused her “grave, irreparable and permanent damage” to her image.

The song was released on Saturday and has over 1 million views on YouTube alone.

In the song, King Kaka raps about the rot in society including; corruption, unemployment, poor education system.

Apart from the Kirinyaga governor, King Kaka also mentions Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and Nairobi’s Mike Sonko.

The song has earned the wordsmith criticism and praise in equal measure.

Earlier, the Kaka Empire CEO had talked about taking down the video after expressing the need for protection.

