Traffic Alert: Section Of Thika Superhighway To Be Closed For Three Days

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced plans to close a section of busy Thika Superhighway for three nights to pave way for erection of a footbridge.

In a notice on Tuesday, KeNHA stated that the Thika Superhighway section at Mangu Road Junction (Njomoko) will be partially closed from Thursday, December 19, 2019, to Saturday, December 21, 2019.

In all the three nights, the section will be closed from 11 PM to 4 AM.

While calling for cooperation from motorists, KeNHA stated that traffic marshals will give guidelines on alternative routes to use during the period.

Public notice on erection of the footbridge at Mangu Road Junction (Njomoko) and traffic diversion. pic.twitter.com/3Nr2bWNA8S — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) December 17, 2019

In September a section of the road was closed for two days at Allsopps area (Outer Ring Road Junction to facilitate the installation of overpass concrete beams on the ongoing construction of the Outer Ring overpass.

