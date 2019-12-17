Questions As Sonko’s Death Certificate From 2005 Appears (Photo)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a mysterious man, from how he shot into the political arena to his personal life.

What is not a secret however is that the embattled county chief was once in the penitentiary system.

According to the BBC, Sonko escaped from a maximum security prison some 20 years ago. He was however released in 2001 after claiming that he was HIV positive and epileptic.

The Star also reported that Sonko, in a sworn affidavit, stated that he was suffering from chronic tuberculosis and peptic ulcers.

“Currently I am admitted at the prison hospital and my chances of survival are very minimal hence seek to be released on medical grounds or in compliance of the Presidential Amnesty Exercise dated 12/12/2000,” the governor said in an affidavit dated 2/2/2001.

Sonko was released by now deceased High Court judge Samuel Oguk from prison three months before completing the one year sentence as he was HIV positive.

But according to Commissioner General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo, the former senator escaped from lawful custody on April 16, 1998, while he was admitted for at the Coast Provincial General Hospital.

Following his dark past, details now indicate that Sonko might have faked his death.

In our possession is a death certificate under the name, Kioko Gidion Mbuvi, the name he held before changing it in 2012.

The death certificate was issued on June 20, 2005 but the deceased person died on June 25, 2005 at the Coast General Hospital.

The Gidion Mbuvi as listed in the certificate died of a cardiacpulmonary arrest – a sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness.

Sonko officially changed his name in 2012 in a Gazette notice No 1607 of February 10, 2012.

“Notice is hereby given that by a deed poll dated 1 February, 2012, and duly registered by our client, formerly known as Mbuvi Gidion Kioko, formally and absolutely renounced and abandoned the use of his former names and in lie therefore assumed and adopted the name Mbuvi Gidion Kioko Mike Sonko,” the gazette notice read in part.

Sonko is now facing various graft related charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, failure to comply with procurement laws, conflict of interest, abuse of office and unlawful acquisition of public property.

