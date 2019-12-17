Moses Kuria Apologizes To Waiguru’s Husband After Receiving Warning

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has received a warning message from Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi’s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo.

Sharing the WhatsApp messages on Facebook, the vocal legislator noted that Waiganjo misunderstood him.

He was referring to a tweet in which he is said to have insulted the governor while linking her to the fall of the National Youth Service (NYS).

The tweet read, “#KTNPointblank I sympathize with President Kenyatta. If there was a project that could have transformed Kenya more than the Big 4 combined it was the NYS as originally designed. The President meant well. Till he entrusted the program to a kleptomaniac harlot.”

An irked Waiganjo then sent the message in which he asked the lawmaker to desist from abusing his newly wedded wife.

“Hon Moses Kuria, stop abusing my wife. You can criticize her politics all you want but you will stop abusing my wife,” the message to Moses Kuria read.

But according to the Gatundu South legislator, he was referring to Josephine Kabura, key suspect in the Sh790 million NYS scam.

He did however apologize to the lawyer, noting that he should not be mistaken for rapper King Kaka who mentioned Waiguru in his hit “Wajinga Nyinyi”.

“Relax Wakili. I was referring to Kabura not Madam. Dont mix me up with King Kaka. Ni sori,” his response read.

The county chief has threatened to take action against the rapper should he not apologize by Wednesday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu