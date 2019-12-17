Angry Mob Kills Police Officer, Rescues Suspect In Kariobangi

An angry mob pounced on a police officer attached to Kariobangi Police Station in Korogocho slums in Nairobi, and stonned him to death.

The police officer was in the company of his colleague when they made the attempt to arrest a suspect who raised alarm and called for the public to intervene.

In the process, the irate mob swirled out of nowhere and hurled stones at the officers, killing one on the spot while the other scattered for safety.

According to the police, the suspect in question was resisting arrest and when the officers tried to forcefully have him arrested, a fracas ensued as he raised a false alarm forcing the mob to turn against the officers.

“It’s quite unfortunate we’ve lost one officer who was involved. There was a bit of chaos after a suspect who was resisting arrest raised alarm to which residents responded by engaging the police officers in a battle that saw one officer hit with a stone on the head and died on the spot,” said a police officer who wanted his identity to be kept anonymous.

The police authorities have confirmed that more officers have been deployed to the area to calm the situation as well as hunt for the perpetrators involved in the attack.

The Kisumu Ndogo area is known to be very lethal, with tens of criminal groups and drug users located in the area.

In different incidents in 2018, police gunned down a number of wanted criminal gangs that had been reported to terrorize residents across the city and even recruiting others.

Several weapons were recovered, with the gang members involved in a back and forth with the police over what they termed as illegal killings.

