King Kaka Reports Individual Behind “Fake” DCI Summon At Muthaiga Police Station

Rapper Kennedy Ombima but best known by his stage moniker King Kaka has reported the individual behind the DCI Summon that has since been said to have been fake.

In a tweet shared by activist Boniface Mwangi, the Wajinga Nyinyi crooner has reported the matter at Muthaiga Police Station under OB No 42/17/12/19.

“The @DCI_Kenya instructed @RabbitTheKing to report the person that summoned him at Muthaiga Police Station. He has reported and @NPSOfficial_KE @PoliceKE have promised to investigate whoever called and summoned him. He has been issued with Occurence Book (OB) number 42/17/12/19,” Mwangi tweeted.

The @DCI_Kenya instructed @RabbitTheKing to report the person that summoned him at Muthaiga Police Station. He has reported and @NPSOfficial_KE @PoliceKE have promised to investigate whoever called and summoned him. He has been issued with Occurence Book (OB) number 42/17/12/19. https://t.co/OppfdtJ2f6 pic.twitter.com/xFL0rrQ9B4 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 17, 2019

A few hours ago, the rapper indicated that he had been summoned by an officer only identified as Onyancha through his manager.

The officer had allegedly asked King Kaka to report to room 304 upon getting to the DCI headquarters.

“So what happened my manager was called at 10:41am, wakampigia na wakasema its either you come to us and we know where you are. So come to us inamaanisha ni hapa, so kufika hapa tunaambiwa that the number and the guy do not exist,” said the father of three.

He also revealed the cell phone number used to contact him. It is registered under a Callen Mongina Onyancha.

“The Number that called us claiming to be CID is +254 746 541 000, and threatened us saying they know our whereabouts, ‘it’s either you come to us or we come for you because where you live’. Officer Onyancha and said Room 304. Please investigate,” tweeted King Kaka before pulling down the post.

The DCI has since denied summoning the crooner and has accused him of pulling stunts.

“We wish to condemn strongly false information being peddled through social media to the effect that one Kennedy Ombima @RabbitTheKing has been summoned. Nobody from @DCI_Kenya has summoned him,” DCI said.

Anybody wishing for publicity should be warned to desist from using the @DCI_Kenya as platform in seeking media attention. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 17, 2019

The rapper has also denied receiving a demand letter from Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi who has apparently threatened to sue for defamation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu