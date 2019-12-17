How Young Kenyan Women Are Trafficked To India As Sex Slaves

A most recent documentary by the BBC Africa has exposed the evil behind African women who are trafficked to India as sex slaves to sell their bodies.

According to the expose’, young women from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania among other African countries are lured into the trade in the name of getting a job, and in reality they are traded for sex and left to live in pathetic conditions.

Grace, a young Kenyan girl and a mother who is a singer and musician wanted to make ends meet when she was informed of a job vacancy in India.

Her dreams to help her family and take care of her child were shattered after she landed in India, and her passport was taken away by a new woman, identified as Goldie introduced to her as a caregiver.

According to Grace, she is just one of the at least 1,000 Kenyan women who have been lured into other countries in the name of getting jobs only to be treated as sex slaves, and used to make money for sex cartels.

Apparently, in less than 5 months, Grace has been forced to sleep with 400 men to be able to sustain herself and pay debts that she allegedly owes her “masters”, the ones in charge of her living in India.

The 51 minute documentary details the struggles that young girls go through, with the most dominant one being recruitment as sex slaves in foreign countries.

“On a bad day, I sleep with nine men, and each pays approximately Sh1,000. All the payments are made directly to our masters, Princess and Goldie, to cater for the costs of bringing me to Tughlakabad, Delhi,” said Grace.

Among other confessions, Grace outlined the new trend of people seeking to go to India for what is purported as cancer treatment, only to be engrossed in the deep ends of the sex trade.

According to Grace, the people who were termed as masters were mainly former sex slaves who have mastered the art of the trade, hence using it to make money through recruiting other young girls.

Additionally, the women would be paraded in brothels that were referred to as the “Kitchen” where majority of the buyers would be African men working or seeking education in the Capital city of India, New Delhi.

“I hated it so much that a man has to come and pick you up the way you go to the market and pick potatoes,” recounted Grace amidst tears.

A session of the sex trade has been reported to have a standard price of Sh1,400 (1,000 Indian Rupees), which is paid to the mistresses until the bondage of Sh390,000 (270,000 Indian Rupees) is recovered.

Currently, there is a new wave of people more so from kenya, Uganda and Tanzania seeking jobs from foreign countries on the grounds that they are well paying.

Not so long ago, a woman was rescued from Saudi Arabia after a deal went wrong as she had hoped to be employed as a domestic worker and rather, she was mistreated and exposed to inhumane acts that forced her to seek the help of social media.

This has been the case just as Grace’s as she recounts taking the opportunity immediately it availed itself.

She acquired a passport and a fake medical assessment through a corrupt means, reports now emerging that the travel bookings were made through a sham account.

Grace’s revelations have uneathened the ordeals behind scam obtaining of passports and other travel documents that have since put the lives of over 1,000 girls into misery, with incurred debts and being subjected to inhumane acts.