in SPORTS

Cecafa – Eritrea Humiliate Defending Champs Harambee Stars 4-1

189 Views

Harambee Stars have been knockedout of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup main cup after suffering a humiliating 4-1 loss to Eritrea.

The Harambee Stars, who were the defending champions, found themselves trailing 1-0 at half time after an own goal by Oscar Wamalwa.

Wamalwa atoned for the mess in the second half with an equalizer but relentless Eritrea regained the lead before scoring two more times to cement the lead.

Kenya will now face either hosts Uganda or Tanzania in the third place playoffs on Thursday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

How Young Kenyan Women Are Trafficked To India As Sex Slaves