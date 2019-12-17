Cecafa – Eritrea Humiliate Defending Champs Harambee Stars 4-1

Harambee Stars have been knockedout of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup main cup after suffering a humiliating 4-1 loss to Eritrea.

The Harambee Stars, who were the defending champions, found themselves trailing 1-0 at half time after an own goal by Oscar Wamalwa.

#CecafaSeniorChallengeCup FT’ Kenya 1-4 Eritrea (18’ Oscar Wamalwa – Own goal, 49’ Abel Solomon Okbay, 52’ Oscar Wamalwa, 66’ Michael Habte Gebremesqel, 75’ Robel Kidane)#Semifinal1 Eritrea qualifies for the final, awaits Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) December 17, 2019

Wamalwa atoned for the mess in the second half with an equalizer but relentless Eritrea regained the lead before scoring two more times to cement the lead.

Kenya will now face either hosts Uganda or Tanzania in the third place playoffs on Thursday.

