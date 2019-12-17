New Details Emerge On Court Of Appeal Judge Otieno Odek’s Death

The Court of Appeal Judge Otieno Odek 56, was found dead in his Groove Hut apartment, Milimani, Kisumu County on Monday, December 16, where he lived alone.

According to Nyanza Regional Police Commander Vincent Makokha, a team of investigators had been dispatched to probe the incident before Odek’s body was moved to the mortuary.

However, new details have emerged raising suspicion on the cause of his death.

According to the Star, Odek was found face-up and naked in bed, one hand behind the head and with a blanket up to his chest.

In addition, three out of a pack of six sex enhancing tablets had been taken although the police reported that it is not clear who took the tablets.

Read: Court of Appeal Judge Otieno Odek Found Dead In His Kisumu House

More suspicion was raised after blood was said to be oozing from his private parts and ears, as well as a bruised right hand.

Reports indicated that Odek had arrived in Kisumu on Thursday and was scheduled to be part of the Court of Appeal judges expected to hear cases in Western Kenya.

His body, according to police reports was found by his driver who had gone to pick him for work after dropping him on Friday.

“When the driver came to pick him in the morning, he found the door locked. He reported this at the Kisumu Central police station. The police had to break the door,” chief magistrate Ng’arng’ar said.

Read Also: Court Of Appeal Declines To Admit Daughter’s Confession In Wambua Musyoki’s Case

Other reports also indicate that his house help, who was known for her routine cleaning knocked on the door on Saturday but it was not answered hence she left.

Odek, who has been identified as a very punctual man when on duty, allegedly drove alone to an unknown destination on Friday but was back later in the night.

The bruises on his right hand were an indication of a struggle, although the police have stated that there were no signs of a struggle as the Tv was still on and the door locked from inside.

Another close ally disclosed that Odek failed to pick calls on Friday before he turned up dead on Monday. His body is expected to be airlifted to Nairobi’s Lee Funeral Home.

Read Also: 3 Court of Appeal Judges Withdraw From Case On Mombasa Port Management

“I thought maybe he was very busy. He had told me he had many cases for which he was writing judgments. Sometimes he could visit my office to have a chat as he stayed alone,” disclosed Odek’s friend.

In December 2018, Justice Odek hit the headlines after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji declared that he would be a witness against former colleague Prof Tom Ojienda, accused of falsely obtaining money from Mumias Sugar Company.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu