Confusion As DCI Denies Summoning King Kaka Over ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ Hit

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied media reports that rapper Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka had been summoned to its headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The artiste on Tuesday morning broke the internet after he claimed through his social media handles, that he had been summoned over his recent poetic piece dubbed ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’.

In a tweet, the DCI, however, has dismissed the claims terming them as false.

“We wish to condemn strongly false information being peddled through social media to the effect that one Kennedy Ombima @RabbitTheKing has been summoned. Nobody from @DCI_Kenya

has summoned him,” said DCI.

There is, however, a video of the rapper being escorted to the DCI offices by lawyer Ekuru Aukot and activist Boniface Mwangi.

The purported summoning by DCI came just hours after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru threatened to take legal action against King Kaka should he fail to take down the controversial piece.

In the piece, the award-winning artiste took a shot at Waiguru who was widely mentioned in the first NYS scandal in which the taxpayer lost at least Ksh790 million.

Through Kitagu Wathuta & Company Advocates, Waiguru stated that King Kaka paints her as an extremely corrupt individual who was involved in the theft of Sh790 million from NYS, claims she says are unfounded.

The lyrics, Waiguru says, depict her as unfit to hold office.

“You ought to have known that despite extensive investigations and several prosecutions in relation to the loss of funds at NYS, our client has never been charged in a court of law as an accused person in relation to NYS or any other scandal …,” it continues.

Citing defamation, the governor maintains that the lyrics of the song caused her “grave, irreparable and permanent damage” to her image.

In the song, the wordsmith also mentions Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and Nairobi’s Mike Sonko.

Rabbit the King as he is also known talked about corruption in institutions like the police force, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta, King Kaka raps about the hefty loans acquired yet civil servants keep on taking to the streets in protest of bad working conditions.

“The economy in Kenya is hard and there’s not enough to eat. Welcome to Kenya, the Republic of China.

“Teachers and doctors keep striking yet the president addresses the situation by stating that they be fired if they don’t go back to work,” he sings.

The 6 minutes 57 seconds video has elicited reactions on social media. Critics reckon that he should not have thrown jibes at individuals while leaving out others.

Fans, on the other hand, congratulated him for using his artistry to get the word out about what really ails the country.