A Locked Out Of Office Sonko Finds Solace In Bible Teachings, Turns Into Motivational Speaker

A swanky lifestyle characterised by high-end gold-plated cars, designer chains, necklaces, rings, watches is what embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been synonymous with for decades now.

The life of the man, not afraid to throw a comment or two on his past criminal record, recently found himself in an awkward position after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) ordered for his arrest following months of a back and forth with officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) over graft claims.

Spending a whole weekend in cold EACC cells after his dramatic arrest in Voi, Taita Taveta County, and being charged with 19 counts of graft charges seemed to have humbled the vocal governor.

A lot seemed to have changed after Milimani Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti blocked him from accessing his City Hall office just like his Kiambu and Samburu counterparts — Ferdinand Waititu and Moses Lenolkual — who are facing graft charges.

In his ruling, Ogoti stated that the governor can only access his office under tight security to pick his belongings.

Read: There Is No Crisis At City Hall, I’m Still The Boss – Sonko

Since Sonko was discharged from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) following his admission at the facility after falling ill at Kamiti remand prison, the city boss has gone under.

Whenever he resurfaces on his social media accounts, particularly Facebook, he has been updating his timeline with Bible verses and motivation quotes, unlike the Sonko we have known for years from the time he served as Makadara Member of Parliament and city Senator.

Over the weekend, a video of his Sonko and his family cursing satan nearly broke the internet.

The governor was captured throwing epithets and unprintables in the name of rebuking satan. Present were members of his family including his wife Primrose Mbuvi.

Many told off the governor for uncouth behaviour.

Shetani is who? EACC or the Magistrate? Even the wife is kneeling and encouraging the insults? My friend @MikeSonko this works against you. LOL…. 😂😂😂 #WajingaNyinyi pic.twitter.com/tplXKZMrFg — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) December 14, 2019

In another dramatic video, teary Sonko was filmed singing along a Christian song by a local artiste.

Read Also: Sonko Romantically Involved With UoN Student Leader Anne Mwangi Mvurya, Were Together During Arrest (Video)

Sonko, not a man to shy away from limelight, ditched his designer T-shirts for an apparent Mitumba one that he was wearing during the prayer session.

On the day he was arrested, Sonko was wearing a designer T-shirt from Italian luxury fashion house, Versace that cost his a whooping Ksh53,000.

Mike sonko has been in kamiti for like 2 days but it's like a year to him😆No amount of tears will stop the wheels of justice to grind and Nairobi is dirty while he buys Gold worth millions 😏 pic.twitter.com/iDlrNir6hW — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) December 14, 2019

The flashy governor yesterday also encouraged his followers not to miss a Sunday Church service.

He also shared a few Bible vices to encourage them “in this difficult world”.

“EPHESIANS 4:29 Let everything you say be good and helpful so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them. PROVERBS 12:22 The Lord detests lying lips, but He delights in those who tell the truth, ” he wrote.

Read Also: Sonko Pledges To Comply With Court Ruling Day After Being Released

“Watu wangu hii dunia ya leo tunapitia mambo mengi sana kwa maisha especially wale wamewahii pitia maisha ya umaskini, If you had a bad past just like mine never give up in life. Don’t let your past define you, destroy you, or defeat you. Instead let it strengthen you for your past doesn’t determine your future. You determine who, what, how and where you’ll end up. Don’t let your past define who you’re.”

In the messages, Sonko, has for the umpteenth time said he’ll overcome.

Despite Nairobi facing a crisis for lack of a Deputy Governor, Sonko has maintained that he is “in control”.

Sonko, who is out on Ksh15 million bail, is accused of misappropriating Ksh357 million from the county coffers.

He is also accused of irregularly awarding tenders to his close aides and forging documents leading to the loss of millions of shillings.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu