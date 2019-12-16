Pastor Ng’ang’a In Land Grabbing Scandal, Accused Of Illegally Building Church On Property

Controversial Pastor Ng’ang’a is engrossed in yet another scandal where he is being accused of grabbing land belonging to an elderly woman.

The woman, identified as Susan Ngina Kanyali from Ngong, in Kajiado County has claimed that the Pastor grabbed part of her land and built a structure on it.

In a publication by Nation, Susan is said to have written a letter to the County Land Board in 2016 demanding her rights for the land.

Additionally, it has been established that the National Land Commission (NLC) had declared the land rightfully hers after a search.

Read: Pastor Ng’ang’a’s 2-week Old Lexus LX 570 Involved In An Accident

Susan has also leveled claims against her area chief, Mohammed Dida, who she claims has constantly mocked her by stating the she was poor hence would never be able to win the case when taken to court.

“One day, the chief mocked me by telling me that I will never win the battle over the piece of land against the church because I am a poor woman,” Susan is quoted.

According to Susan, her woes have been instituted by the County Lands Boss, Joseph Murithi Mborothi whom she claims is her neighbour and the one behind delaying the push of the case.

Susan, in her claims states that the said land was allocated to her by the government in the 1970s, and has been the legal owner until 2013 when different parties started to encroaching.

Read Also: Pastor Ng’ang’a Comes Out Guns Blazing Over Viral Accident Reports

In the publication, Susan states that she fears for her life as the land issue is taking a toll on her health as well as the threats.

The elderly woman recounts that she moved to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after the church refused to move out of the land, noting that it is still developing the land, with the drainage system redirected to her house making it inconvenient .

The board, according to Susan, wrote a letter to Neno Evangelism Church to caution them from continuing with construction, an order that they are yet to adhere to.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu