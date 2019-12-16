Another Season Of Cobra Squad – Murkomen Says As He Rubbishes Mutua’s Threat To Life Claims

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has rubbished claims by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua that his life is in danger.

Mutua on Monday recorded a statement at Kilimani Police station claiming that the Elgeyo Marakwet senator his National Assembly counterpart Aden Duale and Deputy President William Ruto had threatened him with unspecified consequences while at State House over his past statements on national issues.

The matter was reported under OB 50/16/12/2019.

In a tweet moments later, Murkomen dismissed the claims saying Mutua was desperate for attention.

Comparing Mutua’s claims to his 2008 Cobra Squad drama series, he said the governor’s threats can’t be taken seriously.

“Mutua is writing another episode of his cobra squad series. Having failed spectacularly as a leader he turned himself into a Joseph Goebbels of his county govt.

He is of no consequence to anyone to deserve any attention let alone threats. Let’s just watch the cinematic.vipindiree, ” he said.

According to Mutua, DP Ruto held his hand and said that he was aware of what he was saying against him, adding that he threatened to teach him a lesson.

“…naye (William Ruto) akanishika mkono kwa nguvu akaniambia wewe jamaa nimeskia vile umesema, umekuwa ukinishambulia na sasa lazima nikugonge na nitakugonga, nitakufunza funzo,” said Mutua.

This loosely translates to,” Ruto held my hand violently and said that he was aware of my criticism against him. You have been talking about me and it is time I teach you a lesson.”

Mutua also claims that Murkomen, Duale and Ruto have threatened him on two different occasions.

According to Mutua, on November 25, Murkomen and Duale were at Statehouse while witnessing President Uhuru Kenyatta receive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, while he politely greeted them, they on the other hand, attacked him.

“We will teach you a lesson. When you attack our team you attack us,” Duale said in a conversation.

The second incident was when Mutua was at the State House for the Barbados Prime Minister banquet when Ruto, Murkomen and Duale threatened him. Mutua states that he takes the threats by the DP Ruto very seriously and has asked the police to deploy more security to him as his life is in danger.

