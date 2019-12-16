Mother, Daughter Found Dead At Thika Home, Husband Commits Suicide

A woman and her daughter were on Sunday discovered dead in their home, Thika.
According to Thika Sub-county police commander Beatrice Kiraguri, the bodies of the deceased persons aged 30 and 11 years, were found at their Landless home after neighbours reported them missing.
There was a foul smell coming from the house, Ms Kiraguri said.
Police further noted that the bodies had several stab wounds.
A few kilometres from where the two bodies were recovered was another corpse of a man believed to have been the woman’s husband.
He was found hanging from the roof of a house.
The deceased persons bodies have since been moved to General Kago Funeral home as police probe the incident.
