Kenya Airways Names Jambojet’s Allan Kilavuka As Acting CEO

National Carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has named an acting chief executive following Sebastian Mikosz’s exit before expiry of contract.

In a statement, the KQ board appointed Jambojet’s CEO Allan Kilavuka as the struggling airline’s chief executive in an acting capacity.

Mr Kilavuka’s appointment takes effect starting January 1, 2020. He will serve in the role until a substantive CEO for the carrier has been recruited and appointed.

“Allan will also continue his role as Chief Executive Officer of Jambojet during the interim period of recruitment,” a statement signed by Company Secretary Catherine Musakali read in part.

Before Jambojet, Kilavuka worked with Deloitte and then General Electric Company.

In May, the Polish national who took over the reigns three years ago announced his departure on “personal grounds.”

“It is my personal decision and I have obviously discussed it with board as well as with my family,” read a memo to employees.

Then, Mikosz said it was time “to begin a transition process to find someone who will continue with the turnaround initiatives that we started three years ago.”

Mikosz, whose contract was supposed to lapse in June 2020, took over from Mbuvi Ngunze in June 2017.

