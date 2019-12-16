Bundesliga Side Hertha Berlin Eyeing Victor Wanyama

Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin are reportedly eyeing the signature of Victor Wanyama.

The Tottenham Hotspur and the Harambee Stars skipper has struggled for playtime at the Premier League outfit.

He was linked with away move last summer but a deal to Club Brugge in Belgium fell through.

According to the Sun, Jurgen Klinsman coached Hertha are keen to bring Wanyama on board and Jose Mourinho in open to an offer.

Wanyama’s former side Celtic FC of Scotland are also reported to be interested in having their man back.

Wanyama who earns £65,000-a-week at Tottenham has featured for just nine minutes under Mourinho, coming off the bench against Bayern Munich in their last week Champions League tie.

Berlin has struggled in the Bundesliga this season and finds themselves in position 13 with 15 points in the 18 team league and comes up against Bayer Leverkusen in their next game.

