Court of Appeal Judge Otieno Odek Found Dead In His Kisumu House

The Court of Appeal Judge Otieno Odek is dead.

Reports indicate that Odek, 56, was found dead in his Milimani house in Kisumu County on Monday morning. He stayed alone at the Groove Hut apartment.

Nyanza Regional Police Commander Vincent Makokha told the media that a team of investigators has been dispatched to probe the incident before Odek’s body is moved to mortuary.

Makokha added that investigations are ongoing to establish Odek’s cause of death.

The body was found by his driver who had gone to pick him for work. He’s the one who dropped him on Friday.

Reports by the Star indicate that the house was locked from inside with the keys and the judge’s phones inside. The TV was still on when the body was found.

” When the driver came to pick him he found the door locked. He went to report at Kisumu Central Police Station. The police had to break the door,” Chief Magistrate Julius Ng’ang’a said.

A narrative by his family indicates that the judge collapsed and died at his house.

In December 2018, Justice Odek hit the headlines after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji declared that he would be a witness against former colleague Prof Tom Ojienda, accused of falsely obtaining money from Mumias Sugar Company.

In a statement on December 31, 2018, Haji noted that although the judge was a partner of Prof Ojienda at Odek, Ojienda and Wanyama Advocates, investigators have not found any evidence that would link him to the graft allegations.

“Following our analysis of the statement provided by the Judge, we have decided that he shall be a prosecution witness in the case against Professor Tom Ojienda,” said Haji.

Justice Odek was sworn in as Court Appeal Judge in 2012.

In 2011, the former Dean in Faculty of Law at the University of Nairobi, unsuccessfully applied for the position of Supreme Court Judge.

He served as the Director of the Judiciary Training Institute from 2016 to 2018.

