Alfred Mutua Claims Life In Danger, Says DP Ruto, Murkomen, Duale Threatened Him

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has claimed that his life is in danger, citing an incident at State House where the Deputy President William Ruto threatened him.

According to Mutua, DP Ruto, held his hand and said that he was aware of what he was saying against him, adding that he threatened to teach him a lesson.

“…naye (William Ruto) akanishika mkono kwa nguvu akaniambia wewe jamaa nimeskia vile umesema, umekuwa ukinishambulia na sasa lazima nikugonge na nitakugonga, nitakufunza funzo,” said Mutua.

This loosely translates to,” Ruto held my hand violently and said that he was aware of my criticism against him. You have been talking about me and it is time I teach you a lesson.”

Mutua also claims that Murkomen, Duale and Ruto have threatened him on two different occasions, and he has reported the matter at Kilimani Police Station under OB 50/16/12/2019.

According to Mutua, on November 25, Murkomen and Duale were at Statehouse while witnessing President Uhuru Kenyatta receive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, while he politely greeted them, they on the other hand, attacked him.

“We will teach you a lesson. When you attack our team you attack us,” Duale said in a conversation.

My statement on threats by Deputy President @WilliamsRuto, National Assembly majority leader @HonAdenDuale and Senate majority leader @kipmurkomen this morning at Kilimani police Station. pic.twitter.com/huvVFEfjuN — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) December 16, 2019

The second incident was when Mutua was at statehouse for the Barbados Prime Minister banquet when Ruto, Murkomen and Duale threatened him.

Mutua states that he takes the threats by the DP Ruto very seriously and has asked the police to deploy more security to him as his life is in danger.

