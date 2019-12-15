Wavinya Ndeti Disowns Twitter Account That Condemned King Kaka Over ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ Video

Former Kathiani Member of Parliament Wavinya Ndeti has dismissed claims circulating on social media that she castigated Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka over his new hit dubbed ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’.

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Wavinya disowned a Twitter account bearing the name “Wavinya Ndeti Press team” @WavinyPress that condemned the rapper’s masterpiece that got the nation.

“Wavinyandeti press team twitter handle is not my account. I believe it is operated by individuals who are out to ruin my reputation and so I distant myself from anything posted under the afore mentioned handle, ” she wrote.

The chairperson of the governing council Kenya Institute of Water said that she had reported the account for relevant action.

“I have reported the account for it to be brought down http://ASAP.My official Twitter handle is (

@wavinya_ndeti). Thank you for bringing the issue to my attention, ” she added.

I have reported the account for it to be brought down https://t.co/HonCW4CGss official Twitter handle is (@wavinya_ndeti). Thank you for bringing the issue to my attention — Wavinya Ndeti Oduwole (@Wavinya_Ndeti) December 15, 2019

She told a local media that she had also reported the matter to the police saying some of her opponents were using the account to damage her reputation.

“I want the police to get to the bottom of this account, because I am fearing my opponents could be using them to tarnish my name,” she told Standard.

Asked to comment on the new hit, she declined, saying she was yet to listen to it.

The account administrator(s) purported that former lawmaker had poked holes in the song saying the rapper lacked respect for elected leaders.

“This song by King Kaka is meant to colonise the youth & the masses to think that politicians are bad people, we are actually good people. Its not good to portray politicians as evil ones. We have family to take care of and bills to pay just like you, ” a post on the account reads.

The message elicited an angry reaction from netizens who fell for the fake account.

Some of the tweeps include vocal barrister Miguna Miguna and a section of the media.

The poetic piece describes the rot in Kenya including social ills such as corruption, nepotism, unemployment and failing leadership in the political class. Without mincing words, King Kaka named politicians accused of the vices.

The rapper took shots at individual politicians like Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi who was widely mentioned in the first NYS scandal in which the taxpayer lost atleast Ksh790 million.

He also mentions Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and Nairobi’s Mike Sonko.

“How is Waiguru in office? How did we forget the NYS scandal? How can a biro that costs Ksh 20 be bought for Ksh 8,000? The city stadium has been in renovation for three years while Sonko is just busy dancing in the studio.

“On the other hand, Waititu’s daughter’s account has a deposit of Ksh100 million,” he raps.

Rabbit the King as he is also known talked about corruption in institutions like the police force, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the father of three raps about the hefty loans acquired yet civil servants keep on taking to the streets in protest of bad working conditions.

“The economy in Kenya is hard and there’s not enough to eat. Welcome to Kenya, the Republic of China.

“Teachers and doctors keep striking yet the president addresses the situation by stating that they be fired if they don’t go back to work,” he sings.

Yesterday, the wordsmith expressed the need for protection after the song exploded especially on the interwebs.

It was clear that the masterpiece had rubbed a section of the leaders the wrong way.

He said, “#WajingaNyinyi at this rate, I think I need protection. If worse comes to worse, mkuje police station.”

