in SPORTS

UK University Fetes Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge With Honorary Doctorate Of Laws Degree [Photos]

129 Views

Eliud Kipchoge awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree by a university in the United Kingdom [Photo/Courtesy]

The University of Exeter on Saturday feted marathon great Eliud Kipchoge with an honorary Doctorate Degree of Laws (LLD) for his achievements in sports.

Eliud Kipchoge awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree by a university in the United Kingdom [Photo/Courtesy]
The 35-year-old world marathon record holder became the first man this year to run a full marathon under two hours in the INEOS 1.59 challenge.

Eliud Kipchoge awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree by a university in the United Kingdom [Photo/Courtesy]
Eliud has also won the Olympic title and eight Marathon Major victories.

Read: Marathon Legend Eliud Kipchoge Pleased To Meet F1 Great Lewis Hamilton (Photos)

He offered that “breaking barriers is about the mind.”

Last week Friday Kipchoge was awarded Honorary Degree of Laws, sports services by the University of Laikipia.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

KFCB Boss Mutua Lauds King Kaka’s ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ Masterpiece, Says Board Won’t Take Action Against Production

Axe Falls On Two Former Gor Mahia Players At Wazito FC