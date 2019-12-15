UK University Fetes Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge With Honorary Doctorate Of Laws Degree [Photos]

The University of Exeter on Saturday feted marathon great Eliud Kipchoge with an honorary Doctorate Degree of Laws (LLD) for his achievements in sports.

One of the great #marathon runners of all time, @EliudKipchoge, will be honoured at the @UniofExeter's Winter Graduation ceremony this weekend.

Read more ➡️https://t.co/bAuHOUzy38 pic.twitter.com/UsaEwEVmiA — University of Exeter News (@UniofExeterNews) December 13, 2019

The 35-year-old world marathon record holder became the first man this year to run a full marathon under two hours in the INEOS 1.59 challenge.

Eliud has also won the Olympic title and eight Marathon Major victories.

Read: Marathon Legend Eliud Kipchoge Pleased To Meet F1 Great Lewis Hamilton (Photos)

He offered that “breaking barriers is about the mind.”

"Breaking barriers is about the mind" says @EliudKipchoge, who receives an honorary degree from @UniofExeter today pic.twitter.com/j8fotwTiGg — University of Exeter News (@UniofExeterNews) December 14, 2019

Last week Friday Kipchoge was awarded Honorary Degree of Laws, sports services by the University of Laikipia.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu