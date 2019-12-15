Shujaa To Face South Africa In Cape Town 7s Main Cup Quarters

Kenya will face South Africa’s Blitzboks in the main cup quarterfinals of the Cape Town sevens at 12.18pm Sunday.

Here's our scorecard at the close of Pool D action. We face our brothers @Blitzboks in the Cup Quarters at 12.18pm EAT on Sunday 15 December 2019#Shujaa#CapeTown7s pic.twitter.com/OcGUjvhMij — Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) December 14, 2019

Shujaa made the round of eight for the first time this season after finishing second in Pool D.

Kenya beat Samoa 24-19, Australia 12-7 before picking a 24-24 draw against Ireland in their final pool game.

South Africa, who are the Dubai 7s winners clashed with Kenya in the World Rugby Sevens Series opener last week with the Blitzboks narrowly emerging 17-12 victors.

