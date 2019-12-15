in SPORTS

Shujaa To Face South Africa In Cape Town 7s Main Cup Quarters

Shujaa faces South Africa on Sunday [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenya will face South Africa’s Blitzboks in the main cup quarterfinals of the Cape Town sevens at 12.18pm Sunday.

Shujaa made the round of eight for the first time this season after finishing second in Pool D.

Kenya beat Samoa 24-19, Australia 12-7 before picking a 24-24 draw against Ireland in their final pool game.

South Africa, who are the Dubai 7s winners clashed with Kenya in the World Rugby Sevens Series opener last week with the Blitzboks narrowly emerging 17-12 victors.

