NTSA Summons Tahmeed Coach Officials Over Near Fatal Crash Complaints

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned Tahmeed Coach Limited officials.

In a statement on Sunday, NTSA Director General George Njao stated that the officials are expected to appear before the authority on Monday to discuss the company’s safety record.

Njao noted that NTSA took the move following increasing complaints and reports on near-fatal crashes involving Tahmeed buses.

“The Authority has summoned the officials of Tahmeed Coach Limited on Monday to discuss the Company’s safety record following public complaints and reports of near-fatal crashes, ” said NTSA.

This comes barely a week after NTSA suspended Modern Coast Bus Express Limited operating licence following a fatal crash at Kiongwani accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Read: NTSA Suspends Modern Coast Operating Licence After Fatal Crash

The December 12, 2019 accident claimed seven lives and left at least 60 people injured.

In the about 2.40 Am accident involving two Modern Coast buses, five people died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

The incident happened just hours after a similar accident in the same area also involving a Modern Coast bus and another from Tahmeed.

During the suspension period, Njao said, the Moden Coast’s access to NTSA portal has been deactivated to limit any activities on their 88 vehicles.

NTSA gave the company tough conditions to adhere to before the authority can lift the suspension of licenses of their buses.

Read Also: George Njao Appointed To Replace Francis Meja As NTSA Director General

Conditions outlined includes compliance with all the requirements of the PSV Regulations, inspection of the 85 serviceable Modern Coast buses and the authority to conduct a road safety training for all the company’s 182 drivers and 93 conductors.

Modern Coast will also be required to prepare and submit all existing road safety policies that govern the company, including a Fatigue Management Policy.

The company was ordered to undertake an internal evaluation of its policies and procedures and submit a report to the authority within 14 days.

The evaluation is expected to include findings and observations on irregularities observed in breach of the PSV Regulations and a comprehensive correction action plan with implementation timelines.

Read Also: Mombasa Bound Tahmeed Bus Involved In An Accident In Dar es Salaam (Photos)

Tahmeed Past Accidents

In May this year, a Tahmeed bus was involved in an accident in Dar es Salaam. Three people were left with serious injuries during the accident.

On February 5, 25 people were left with serious injuries after a bus operated by Tahmeed coach was involved in an accident along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

n November last year, at least 47 passengers escaped unhurt after a Tahmeed Mombasa-bound bus caught fire in Manyani, Taita Taveta County.

In October 2017, another Tahmeed bus which was was filmed speeding on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway was been found road unworthy after undergoing a motor vehicle inspection.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu