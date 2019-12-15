Ex-Minister Ole Ntimama’s Daughter Among 11 Summoned By DCI Over Multi-billion Itare Dam Scam

11 people including the daughter of former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama have been summoned to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Monday over Ksh38 billion Itare Dam scandal.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the DCI said Lydia Ntimama, former board members of Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency ( RVWWDA) and several senior government officials are among individuals being investigated over misappropriation of funds in the multi-billion project.

“The DCI is currently investigating allegations into the misappropriation of public funds in the construction of the Itare Dam. We have summoned the individuals to record statements on December 16, ” the DCI was quoted by Nation.

“The following listed suspects who are connected with the ongoing investigations are hereby compelled to report to the DCI Headquarters Serious Crime Block B on Monday, December 16, 2019, without fail.”

Others listed are Christine Ndoigo, David Kinuthia, Chesaina Bartonjo, Julius Lamaoni, Nemuel Machuki, Ewoi Lochom and Samuel Kaaleng, all former board members of the Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency. Most of those summoned served between 2012 and 2015.

Others on DCI radar are Engineer FK Kyengo, Barrack Amolo and David Yatich, all government officials in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

The summons come barely two weeks after Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui wa grilled by DCI detectives over the project.

Appearing at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on December 4, Chelugui is said to have been pressed to explain on advance payments made to broke Italian firm CMC di Ravenna by his ministry even after the firm failed to deliver on Arror and Kimwarer projects.

This is after it emerged that Chelugui was contemplating on sub-contracting to a third party to finish the work.

Itare dam in Kuresoi North was meant to benefit at least 800,000 people in Nakuru, Kuresoi, Molo and Rongai but has since stalled.

It is reported that billions have been lost in the project in flawed procurement process, litigation and compensation.

Already, at least Ksh11.5 billion has been spent on the stalled project, but there is little to show for the money.

Construction of the 57-metre-high dam with 28 million-cubic-metre storage started on April 6, 2017.

In case the DCI prefers charges against Chelugui, he might be suspended by the President just like it happened to former Treasury CS Henry Rotich over Arror and Kimwarer dam where 26 people were charged.

