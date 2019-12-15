King Kaka Won’t Buy Esther Passaris And Zulekha Hassan’s Evasive Narrative On Girls’ Pads

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is not a person to take blows lying down.

On Sunday, Passaris spared some of her time to respond to claims by King Kaka, born Kennedy Ombima, in his new poetic piece dubbed ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ that some women representatives had embezzled funds in the schoolgirls’ sanitary towels kitty.

Passaris’ Kwale counterpart Zulekha Hassan had dismissed the award-winning artiste’s claims saying the lawmakers are not given money but physical pads.

In her defence, Zulekha stated that she distributed the pads given to her to schoolgirls in her region adding that she has sufficient evidence to back up her tweet — photos.

“Nasikia #WajingaNyinyi by @RabbitTheKing ametaja women reps tumekula pesa ya “pads meant for girls”.Some women reps tulipewa pads za 1 school term na wizara ya Gender,sio pesa.Kwale tuligawanya mpaka packet ya mwisho,kila girl 4 mkononi mwake.Ushahidi uko tele.SIMO KATIKA SHIMO!” she wrote.

Nasikia #WajingaNyinyi by @RabbitTheKing ametaja women reps tumekula pesa ya “pads meant for girls”.Some women reps tulipewa pads za 1 school term na wizara ya Gender,sio pesa.Kwale tuligawanya mpaka packet ya mwisho,kila girl 4 mkononi mwake.Ushahidi uko tele.SIMO KATIKA SHIMO! pic.twitter.com/DHfK82Zds5 — Zuleikha Juma Hassan (@Mpzuleikahassan) December 15, 2019

King Kaka pressed on her to go an extra mile and demand for the crucial items from the government and not just sit pretty and wait for whatever the government could provide.

“Kazi yenu ni kureceive Ama to represent us. If you see it’s not coming to you then you demand for pads. You get paid by the taxpayer to go the extra mile, don’t just get paid but fight for our girls. You should have all the answers and solutions, ” King Kaka replied.

In support of Zulekha, Passaris alluded that King Kaka was ignorant by the fact that he doesn’t know that the Women reps don’t control the sanitary towel budget.

She added that the lawmakers have gone an extra mile to engage the ministry of education on the issuance of the materials to the girls.

“He has no idea that we do not control the sanitary towels budget, we only aided the distribution (not all counties received) with the county Comm’s office & all the area chiefs. We as women reps have also been following up sanitary towels with the current line Ministry Education, ” said Passaris.

The rapper, however, couldn’t buy the excuse, he hit out at Passaris saying if she was aware of how the budget works and processes involved why are girls missing pads.

“Funny thing is you are aware of the paper trail yet our girls are not getting the pads. So who is taking that money yet the government authorized the project. I am not fighting anyone I just want the people to get what’s theirs, you were elected to rep us, ” he retorted.

Funny thing is you are aware of the paper trail yet our girls are not getting the pads. So who is taking that money yet the government authorized the project. I am not fighting anyone I just want the people to get what’s theirs, you were elected to rep us. https://t.co/BsRG7pAnj7 — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) December 15, 2019

The poetic piece describes the rot in Kenya including social ills such as corruption, nepotism, unemployment and failing leadership in the political class. Without mincing words, King Kaka named politicians accused of the vices.

The rapper took shots at individual politicians like Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi who was widely mentioned in the first NYS scandal in which the taxpayer lost atleast Ksh790 million.

He also mentions Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and Nairobi’s Mike Sonko.

“How is Waiguru in office? How did we forget the NYS scandal? How can a biro that costs Ksh 20 be bought for Ksh 8,000? The city stadium has been in renovation for three years while Sonko is just busy dancing in the studio.

“On the other hand, Waititu’s daughter’s account has a deposit of Ksh100 million,” he raps.

Rabbit the King as he is also known talked about corruption in institutions like the police force, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the father of three raps about the hefty loans acquired yet civil servants keep on taking to the streets in protest of bad working conditions.

“The economy in Kenya is hard and there’s not enough to eat. Welcome to Kenya, the Republic of China.

“Teachers and doctors keep striking yet the president addresses the situation by stating that they be fired if they don’t go back to work,” he sings.

Yesterday, the wordsmith expressed the need for protection after the song exploded especially on the interwebs.

It was clear that the masterpiece had rubbed a section of the leaders the wrong way.

He said, “#WajingaNyinyi at this rate, I think I need protection. If worse comes to worse, mkuje police station.”

Here is the full video:

