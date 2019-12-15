KFCB Boss Mutua Lauds King Kaka’s ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ Masterpiece, Says Board Won’t Take Action Against Production

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) will not inflict a penalty on rapper Kennedy Ombima alias, King Kaka, over his recent Wajinga Nyinyi (you are fools) masterpiece that has got the nation talking.

The poetic piece describes the rot in Kenya including social ills such as corruption, nepotism, unemployment and failing leadership in the political class. Without mincing words, King Kaka named politicians accused of the vices.

Ezekiel Mutua, KFCB CEO, on Saturday, stated the award-winning artiste used his creative licence and the authority won’t take action against him or the production.

“King Kaka’s “Wajinga Nyinyi” new release is evidence that we are a free country. He has used his creative licence to prick our conscience, ” said Mutua.

Comparing Kenya and other neighbouring states, the moral cop pointed out that the piece demonstrated just how much the Kenyan society has grown in terms of free speech.

Read: Rapper King Kaka Pulling Down “Wajinga Nyinyi” Hit After Expressing Need For Protection

He urged those aggrieved to seek legal redress.

“Anyone defamed can seek legal redress, but as a Board, we will not interfere with the production. Let people reflect on the message, but the fact that the rapper can do such production and walk scot-free is evidence that our democracy has come of age. Try that in Uganda or Rwanda and things will be different!” he added.

The comments came just hours after the piece premiered on YouTube.

A section of leaders criticised the artiste for what they termed as disrespecting authorities.

Former Kathiani MP tweeted through her Wavinya Ndeti Press Team, “@RabbitTheKing must be called out, you cannot abuse elected leaders simply because you want to seek relevance, we must draw the line on content creation. You can actually pass your message without dragging anyone disrespectfully.”

Read Also: We Resolve Things Like Adults, King Kaka’s Wife Talks About Flawed Marriage

On his part, Kinga Kaka said he will be pulling down the video until “a few things are sorted.”

It is believed that artiste’s message had rubbed the political class the wrong way hence started threatening him. By the time of publishing this story, he was yet to pull the video down.

Yesterday, the wordsmith had expressed the need for protection after the song exploded especially on the interwebs.

He said, “#WajingaNyinyi at this rate, I think I need protection. If worse comes to worse, mkuje police station.”

In the hit song, endorsed by firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna, activist Boniface Mwangi, King Kaka talks about the Kenyan voter who is always blind to issues when at the ballot.

“Sisi ni vipofu na viziwi…na tunajua translator wetu alishadedi.2022 already si mnajua nani ni Prezzi… si mnajua nyinyi voters ni washenzi… So, unashangaa akilli zenu time ya kura zinajaa [expletive],” he said.

Read Also: Ezekiel Mutua Wants Ethic’s Tarimbo Hit Taken Down By Google For Advocating For Violence Against Women

He further takes shots at individual politicians like Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi who was widely mentioned in the first NYS scandal in which the taxpayer lost atleast Ksh790 million.

He also mentions Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and Nairobi’s Mike Sonko.

“How is Waiguru in office? How did we forget the NYS scandal? How can a biro that costs Ksh 20 be bought for Ksh 8,000? The city stadium has been in renovation for three years while Sonko is just busy dancing in the studio.

“On the other hand, Waititu’s daughter’s account has a deposit of Ksh100 million,” he raps.

Rabbit the King as he is also known talked about corruption in institutions like the police force, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the father of three raps about the hefty loans acquired yet civil servants keep on taking to the streets in protest of bad working conditions.

Read Also: YouTube Forced To Delete Ethic’s Controversial “Tarimbo” Video After Ezekiel Mutua’s Reaction

“The economy in Kenya is hard and there’s not enough to eat. Welcome to Kenya, the Republic of China.

“Teachers and doctors keep striking yet the president addresses the situation by stating that they be fired if they don’t go back to work,” he sings.

The 6 minutes 57 seconds video has elicited reactions on social media. Critics reckon that he should not have thrown jibes at individuals while leaving out others.

Fans, on the other hand, congratulated him for using his artistry to get the word out about what really ails the country.

Here is the video:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu