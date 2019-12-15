Scare As Flammable Gas Erupts From Bore Hole Being Drilled In Solai [Video]

There was a scare in Solai, Rongai sub-county, Nakuru, on Saturday after a flammable gas erupted from a borehole that was being drilled.

Reports indicate that workers at the expansive Patel Coffee Estate scampered for safety as the gas burnt vegetation in the area.

The gas is said to have burned out before experts from the Geothermal Development Company (GDC) arrived.

Rongai Deputy Sub-County Commissioner Julius Kavita stated that no casualties were reported during the 11.30 am incident.

While assuring the residents of their safety, Kavita stated experts GDC experts were in control of the situation and had taken samples of the gas for further analysis.

“I want to assure the residents that they should not panic as GDC geologists and engineers have taken control of the situation and launched investigations,” said Kavita.

The experts have linked the incident to the area’s proximity to Menengai Crater known for its volcanic history.

Residents have now been urged to consult with relevant government agencies before drilling boreholes in the area. This includes the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

